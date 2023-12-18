Sheffield weather: Yellow warning for wind issued by Met Office covering Edinburgh, Manchester, Belfast
Much of the North of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland come under the Met Office weather warning.
A yellow weather warning has been issued over Sheffield and South Yorkshire for strong winds expected later this week.
The Met Office put the warning in place for Thursday, December 21. It covers much of the North of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland and said the winds had the potential to cause travel disruption.
According to the warning, there is a small chance of damage to buildings (such as tiles coming off of roofs), power cuts and the closures of some bridges and roads.
Strong winds have led to restrictions on a number of roads in and around Sheffield in recent months, with the Tinsley Viaduct and Snakes Pass to Manchester both having been closed to high-sided vehicles during Storm Babet.
The storm also brought heavy rainfall, resulting in some of the worst flooding in Sheffield since 2007.
Shortly after, Storm Debi also resulted in some local road closures, but also ripped trees from the ground on residential estates.