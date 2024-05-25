Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More traffic lights in place on Snake Pass over new concern over section of road

Drivers heading from Sheffield to Manchester on the Snake Pass are facing month of extra delays, with new roadworks starting at another section because of ‘landslip’ concerns.

Derbyshire County Council has announced it is putting in place another set of traffic lights on the busy section of the A57, while work is carried out at a site called Gillott Hey.

They will be in place for several months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will take the number of sections where the road is down to a single carriageway, and controlled by traffic lights, on the route across the Pennines to three, within around half a mile of each other..

A picture of the surface issued by Derbyshire County Council

The council says the lights will be in place until the autumn, when repairs will be carried out.

They stated that the lights were: “Emergency traffic signals to protect vehicles from travelling over an active landslip area.” They added: “Sorry for any delays.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officials have stated they will be in place until September 24.

The Snake Pass is frequently included in lists of the most beautiful stretches of road in the UK, running through the Peak District and Derbyshire countryside.

The road opened on August 23, 1821, and at the time it was England’s highest turnpike road.

In 2020, figures from the Department of Transport showed the A57 was the most dangerous road in the High Peak, the area where most of its length runs – with 137 collisions recorded there between 2014 and 2018.