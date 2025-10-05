Sheffield traffic: Police set out law on e-bikes amid soaring use and fatal crashes
The force says parents need to know the difference between the two types of e-bike, which one requires a licence and a crash helmet, and the fact e-scooters can only be ridden on private land.
The aim is to cut the number of deaths, including of children.
In June, The Star published footage of an e-bike rider weaving through shoppers and pulling wheelies at 30mph on Fargate.
Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said Electric Assisted Pedal Cycles (EAPC) are legal for over 14s without a licence, tax or insurance. However they must have pedals and the power must cut out above 15.5mph, among other rules.
Anything else is an electric bike which is classed as a motorcycle and must be registered and taxed, he said.
The rider must also have a driving licence and insurance and wear a crash helmet.
Meanwhile, electric scooters are illegal to use on a public road, pavement or cycle lane.
Insp Collings continued: “To drive any vehicle on the road is a privilege and laws must be obeyed for everyone’s safety.
“If caught on roads and pavements, these are uninsured vehicles that can be seized.
“Sadly, while some may feel these are innocent, harmless machines, we have seen serious and even fatal incidents up and down the country involving the riders and pedestrians.”
Some towns and cities are running e-scooter trials which allow people to ride a rented electric scooter on public roads, including cycle lanes, according to Gov.uk