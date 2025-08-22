Watch: Video shows police chase down Sheffield e-bike rider carrying machete, knife and £4,000 worth of drugs

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 11:26 BST
Footage has been released showing how police stopped a man on an e-bike who was carrying class A drugs, a machete and a knife.

On July 16, police spotted a man who matched the description of a suspicious person seen earlier in the day on High Street in Mosborough.

Reece Mottershawplaceholder image
Reece Mottershaw | SYP

Officers approached Reece Mottershaw, of Spring Close View, Gleadless Valley, to carry out a stop and search procedure.

Footage shared by South Yorkshire Police shows an officer on foot chasing after Mottershaw as he rides a bike.

The officer pushes him off the bike and quickly restrains him.

Police have released footage of an officer chasing down a man riding an e-bike who was in possession of large quantities of drugs and a machete.placeholder image
Police have released footage of an officer chasing down a man riding an e-bike who was in possession of large quantities of drugs and a machete. | SYP

Before any search took place, police say that the 29-year-old admitted to having Class A drugs and a knife in his possession.

During the search officers found a knife and a machete, a quantity of drugs, cash and three mobile phones.

Mottershaw was arrested and police continued investigations.

Further analysis found that the drugs in Mottershaw’s possession were almost 35 grams of crack cocaine and 2.49 grams of heroin, the street value of which is estimated to be up to £4,170.

He was charged with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, possession of a knife and a machete, and acquiring, using or possession of criminal property, namely cash.

Mottershaw pleaded guilty to the charges at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on July 18 and was remanded ahead of his sentencing.

On August 15, at Sheffield Crown Court, he was jailed for three years and four months.

Additionally, the drugs were ordered to be destroyed and Mottershaw forfeited £837 in criminal cash.

Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team sergeant, Joe Wilcox, said: “I am very proud of officers for their quick actions in stopping Mottershaw and conducting an effective search.

“Thanks to them and the subsequent tireless work of the detectives leading on the investigation, we have taken two potentially deadly weapons off the streets, removed and destroyed harmful drugs, and recovered hundreds of pounds in cash from the pockets of criminals.

“We know that illegal drugs fund criminal activities and are linked with violent crime and we will act to take these substances and those who profit from them off the streets.”

