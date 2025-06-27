Police have been cracking down on those riding ‘dangerous’ e-bikes and electric scooters through the city.

Since the end of 2024, officers have been proactively working to stop and seize illegal versions of the vehicles.

In that time, they have managed to seize around 150 e-bikes and electric scooters through proactive patrols around the city centre.

By law, electric bikes must no exceed a maximum speed of 15.5mph with motorised assistance. Once it reaches that speed, the motor should stop.

In cases where the motor continues to run beyond that speed, the bike is classed as a motor vehicle that must be registered, insured, taxed, and the rider must have a driving licence and appropriate helmet.

Anyone under the age of 14 should not be riding an electric bike.

Electric scooters meanwhile can only be ridden on private land where the rider has the landowner’s permission. They cannot be used on a public road, cycle lane or pavement.

Due to the nature of these scooters, they are classed as powered transporters and so similarly fall within the definition of a motor vehicle.

Inspector Andy Rimmer, of the Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We are continuing to work to educate people around these potentially dangerous machines which are still being misused in our city centre.

"Some of the e-bikes we've seized have the potential to reach a staggering 40mph and such speed clearly puts pedestrians going about their daily business at risk.

"We take a structured approach when it comes to electric e-bikes and scooters - and the first stage is always engagement and education. If you're stopped riding what we think is an illegal electric bike or scooter, we will explain and encourage you to follow the law.

"But, as our results show, we do have the power to seize them depending on the circumstances. You, or the parents of anyone under the age of 16, could also be subject to a fine.

"As part of our work around these machines, a 34-year-old man was recently reported on summons to court after being found on an illegally modified e-bike with no insurance or licence.

"If you have any questions or concerns about illegal e-bikes and scooters, speak to one of our officers when you see them in the city centre. They will be happy to discuss and explain the law where necessary."