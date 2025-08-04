Sheffield transport: e-bike scheme proposed for Sheffield, years after failed rental project
Sheffield City Council wants to set up a scheme that would see e-bikes, and possibly e-scooters put out for hire on the city’s streets.
The proposal is included in a consultation document published by Sheffield City Council.
The document, the authority’s City Centre Access and Movement Plan, looks at plans for transport in the city centre over the next 15 years.
The document describes a proposal to invest in developing an e-bike hire scheme.
It states: “As other UK cities have successfully shown, a well-planned cycle hire scheme can open up the city centre's cycleways to visitors and residents who do not own their own bike.
“Cycle hire also provides opportunities for flexible first and last mile trips to and from public transport, without the need for private cycle parking.
“Sheffield has not had a cycle hire scheme since the closure of the previous cycle hire scheme in 2018, which suffered from high vandalism and theft rates.
“To unlock the benefits which cycle hire schemes can bring, we plan to use funding from national government to introduce a new electric cycle (e-bike) hire scheme in the city centre.”
The document also makes reference to an e-scooter hire trial, but adds no detail other than describing it as a plan they see as moving forward in the short term.
Sheffield’s previous attempt at cycle hire in 2018, saw some 1,000 bright yellow ‘scan and hire’ cycles introduced across the city aiming to get people pedalling.
An app showed their location allowing users to hop on one nearby and whiz off to their destination with a minimum of fuss.
But many were vandalised and dumped in canals and rivers, suspended in trees and abandoned as far away as Doncaster.
By June of that year, Ofo announced that due to attacks ‘far above’ those of other cities it was bringing in a round-the-clock team staffed by ‘ex-police and ex-armed forces officers’ to stop the damage.
By July the firm had had enough, announcing it was pulling out of Sheffield to concentrate on other UK markets.
Councillor Ben Miskell, chairman of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, at Sheffield Council, said: “Our city centre is one of Sheffield’s greatest assets. It’s the beating economic and cultural heart of England’s fourth largest city – welcoming growing numbers of residents, workers and visitors, day and night.
“As more people live, work and spend time here, demand for travel into and around the city centre will grow. To meet that demand, we need more attractive, reliable and space-efficient ways of getting around – so people can enjoy everything the city centre has to offer without creating more congestion.
“This plan responds directly to what you told us, setting out clear proposals for the next 15 years. It’s a shared vision – shaped by residents, businesses and the council – and supported by councillors from across the city.
“Delivering it will require bold choices, major investment, and working closely with you to get it right. Together, we can deliver the city centre transport network Sheffield needs – and deserves.”
Teams from Sheffield City Council will be on hand on three separate dates to chat about the plan and listen to feedback. Anyone can come along on the following dates:
The Moor Market – Thursday, August 7 , 10am to 3pm
The Winter Garden – Wednesday, August 20, 10am to 3pm
The Moor Market – Friday, September 5, 10am to 3pm.
