The police have responded to a video showing an e-bike weaving between shoppers at 30mph on Fargate in Sheffield city centre.

The rider, who was also seen to pull wheelies, would be committing the offences of driving a mechanically propelled vehicle with no helmet, and driving a mechanically propelled vehicle on a pedestrianised area if the vehicle was an e-motorbike, officers warn.

Simon Pickering, Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant said they had seized 120 illegal e-bikes and e-scooters in just over a year.

The rider, who was also seen to pull wheelies, could have been committing multiple offences, police say. | NW

He said: “Operation Gos Hawk Kilo utilises officer patrols and other tactics to tackle criminal activity, including vehicle crime, in the High Street, Fargate, and Campo Lane areas.

“As part of this proactive policing operation, we have seized roughly 120 illegal e-bikes and e-scooters in a period of just over a year.

“The operation provides reassurance to the community that we take these offences seriously, and will take action to seize illegal bikes and protect members of the public.”

The government says e-motorbikes can only be ridden on the road and offenders may be fined and have the vehicle seized by police. | ne

More than 500 people commented on the video on The Star’s Facebook page and discussed the law, the risk to people and the impact on the city centre.

Laura Pickering said: “One nearly ran us over yesterday while I was in town with my son in his wheelchair. The rider thought it was funny, but I didn't.”

Gavin Tann said: “This ain't funny, a friend is in hospital in a bad way because of one of these cretins.”

Peter Price Snr said: “That’s not an e-bike. It is a motorcycle and needs a licence.”

Jenny Walker said: “Time cyclists were banned on Fargate altogether, especially the fast food delivery cyclists. I didn’t think there was an official cycle lane on there?”

Judy Evans: “Not sure when pedestrians agreed to share the pavements with cyclists, e-scooters and e-bikes, let alone motorbikes. But councillors think it is absolutely fine. Seen so many near misses not only in the city centre.”

Denise Farrow: “This does not help the elderly or young children getting about on foot. So dangerous. Plus deaf people or disabled people. These people doing this on bikes needs stopping. It’s against the law.”

The government says an electric motorbike goes faster than 15.5 mph propelled by the motor, has a continuous rated power output higher than 250 watts and does not have pedals.

They must be registered and taxed https://www.gov.uk/electric-bike-rules

You also need a driving licence and must wear a motorcycle helmet.

Gov.uk adds: ‘You can only ride it on the road. You cannot ride it on cycle tracks or cycle lanes.”

Offenders may be fined and have the vehicle seized by police.