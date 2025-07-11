Electric e-bikes have been seized by police in a modern slavery operation which focused on food delivery riders in Sheffield city centre

The operation, carried out today (Friday July 11) saw police speaking to delivery riders and looked at their welfare and licence to work.

Police at the bottom of Fargate with a seized e bike. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police’s modern slavery team ran the operation, which was supported by officers from the Sheffield city centre neighbourhood policing team (NPT) and the Motorcycle and Rural Crime team (MARCT).

Both uniformed and plain clothed officers from the NPT and modern slavery team were in the city centre. Officers say they were ‘positively engaging’ with food delivery drivers, checking their welfare and licence to work.

Police also conducted legality checks on any e-scooters and e-bikes which were being used by the drivers, ensuring they are road legal and safe to drive.

One got the seized ebikes. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

In total five illegal e-bikes and one illegal e-scooter was seized, after 17 delivery drivers were spoken to.

Three Traffic Offence Reports (TOR) were also issued.

And a 22-year-old man was ‘dealt with’ for possession of cannabis.

Det Sgt Donna Simcock, from from the South Yorkshire force’s modern slavery team, who ran the operation said: "The focus of this day of action was to ensure that the drivers who are delivering food across the city are not at risk of modern slavery or human trafficking.

"Unfortunately, there is a risk around eateries of delivery drivers being exploited by members of organised crime groups who are committing organised immigration crime and money laundering.

"We also engaged directly with premises who regularly use food delivery companies and drivers, providing advice on how to spot the signs of modern slavery and how to report anything suspicious.

"We can all help when tackling modern slavery. Everyone deserves a life free from harm and control."

To report a suspicion of modern slavery or to get advice you can contact the Modern Slavery Helpline confidentially either by phone on 08000 121 700 or via their website, which is https://www.modernslaveryhelpline.org/