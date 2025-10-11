South Yorkshire Police seized more e-scooters in the year to March than the previous two years combined, new data has uncovered.

The force seized 95 e-scooters in the 2024/25 financial year, up from 59 the year previous and 27 the year before that.

Meanwhile, e-scooters have been involved in 113 road traffic collisions since 2022, with the number increasing year-on-year.

E-scooter rider and pedestrians on Fargate, Sheffield | nw

In 2022, police recorded 24 accidents, rising to 32 in 2023 and 35 last year.

The figures were in a response to a Freedom of Information request by Personal Injury Claims UK

Because insurance companies do not cover e-scooters, the police can seize them under the Road Traffic Act as uninsured vehicles are not allowed on UK roads.

They can also seize e-scooters involved in crimes or ‘anti-social’ behaviour.

Inspector Matt Collings, from South Yorkshire’s roads policing unit , said: “In recent years, the popularity of electric scooters and electric bikes has surged.

“As we continue to see an increase in their use on our roads in South Yorkshire, we have also seen an increase in collisions involving e-scooters and e-bikes.

“We are committed to creating safer roads, but it takes effort from everyone. As part of our ongoing work, we continue to educate users and seize illegal vehicles.

“All road users have a responsibility for their own and other road users’ safety, and we urge anyone buying or using an electric scooter or bike to ensure they are legal, properly registered and safe to use.

"Anyone thinking of buying these vehicles as we approach the festive period needs to be aware of the law. E-scooters can't be ridden on roads, pavements or public spaces.

"They are not insured and can be seized and destroyed. This is in the small print when you buy them, but buyers often miss it or unfortunately choose to ignore it.

"While some e-bikes are legal, they must not exceed 250 watts or offer electrical assistance beyond 15.5mph."

Under the current law, e-scooters cannot be used on roads or pavements, though some towns and cities operate rental e-scooter schemes.

The penalty for riding an uninsured e-scooter in public could be as high as £300 and six points on your licence.

Personal Injury Claims UK gathered data from 29 forces in England and Wales, finding that 5,544 e-scooters have been taken off the streets since 2023.

The increased use of e-scooters led to a petition sent to government that garnered more than 25,000 signatures.

The government responded by calling for greater regulation, saying: “A second national evaluation of the e-scooter trials is currently underway, focusing on user and public safety, accessibility impacts and how e-scooters can be safely and effectively integrated into the wider transport network.

“The Government is giving the police stronger powers to stop vehicles being used disruptively, with officers no longer required to issue a warning before seizing illegally owned private e-scooters. This will allow them to deal swiftly with dangerous e-scooters on pavements.”