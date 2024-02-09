Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield is facing disruption on its highways again - with plans to dig up the roads for new underground electrical cables.

National Grid has announced plans which will see three existing cable routes replaced by two new cable routes connecting Pitsmoor, Wincobank and Templeborough substations, and the firm says it will mean roadworks.

Bosses say the project will ensure the continued supply of reliable electricity to homes and businesses in Sheffield and surrounding areas.

Before contractor Balfour Beatty starts the main phase of work in May 2024, workmen will carry out essential survey work in the coming weeks.

National Grid bosses say they are trying to keep disruption to a minimum and "taking every step possible to reduce the impact on the local community".

But they warned in a statement: "As the new cables will be positioned underneath the road network, traffic management will be put in place where needed, but pedestrian access will be unaffected. Many of the surveys will be carried out overnight to reduce disruption further."

"National Grid and Balfour Beatty are committed to ensuring that local people are kept informed about the works, and know how to get in touch if they have any questions. Communications will be issued to people living and working close to the cable route to share information about how to find out more and how to get in touch."

They said current cables are approaching the end of their life and will be replaced by cables which use modern technologies.

National Grid says it has commissioned the work to ensure the continued supply of secure, resilient and reliable electricity to homes and businesses in Sheffield and the surrounding area, adding that the project will mean that increased electricity demand, both currently and into the future, can be met.

Gemma Harvey-Cole, project manager for the project at National Grid, said: "This is an extremely important and vital project that will ensure Sheffield and Rotherham maintain a reliable electricity transmission network for the future."