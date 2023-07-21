Residents and visitors have told The Star the factors that put them off coming into Sheffield city centre.

We asked readers on social media and visitors in face to face interviews if begging and anti-social behaviour put them off going into town, and what generally made them think twice about making the trip.

And the result was that while some confirmed they were put off by beggars and yobs, others thought the problem was more about parking, buses and road closures.

Some confirmed anti-social behaviour and begging put them off, including Kym Morto, whon explained: “When they’re all drugged up on spice and my kids ask why they’re wobbling about in a state, I have to make up an excuse.

Sheffield residents have explained what puts them off going into town, with begging and antisocial behaviour among the reasons. Picture shows a beggar on High Street.

“It’s sad kids have to see this while shopping now. I make sure I only go while they’re in school so they don’t have to see it.”

Chantelle Enright agreed and added: “I once got verbally assaulted because I wouldn’t give to charity but I can 100 per cent guarantee it wasn’t for charity.”

Kevin Hennessey commented: “You get that all over now. No respect shown to anyone nowadays. That’s the problem.” Stephen Wright added: “It happens everywhere you go.”

Rose Alexandra Woodhouse said: “Not the begging really as much, but the behaviour at the bottom of the Moor with the regulars sat on the benches causing trouble. At times I've felt unsafe with my baby. Still good atmosphere in town though with many friendly people, my oldest loves the new Pound Park too.”

Sheffield residents have explained what puts them off going into town, with one calling for action to ease the problems of nuisance behaviour around The Moor, pictured.

Jennifer Dunstan-Furniss added: “Yes. Only as so many people are aggressive and drunk or on spice, it never has been this bad in the 30 years I’ve lived here.”

“There’s nothing wrong with people asking for help and support, it’s the scary people that put me off and I know they’re suffering, I know they deserve help, but I’m not a medical professional and that’s who they need. We shouldn’t have to be afraid of being assaulted or stabbed,” she added.

Lucy Natasha Vickers said she is not put off by beggars, adding: “Get them a hot drink or give them whatever change I’ve got and move along. You never know the situations and sometimes the smallest acts of kindness goes the longest ways.”

But some told of a number of other reasons that put them off coming into the city centre.

Sheffield residents have explained what puts them off going into town, with transport issues and roads being closed to cars among the issues raised. Picture shows Arundel Gate with the Bus Gate installed in Sheffield City Centre

Jordan Hiley said: "What is to visit in our city centre? Council have destroyed it, parking halved, constant roadworks and blocked roads. Shops are all run down, either charity shops or somewhere to eat and drink. Then got the constant begging and anti-social behaviour on top. No thanks, ain’t for me. There were only two shops worth going to the city centre for and they’ve closed up now, Debenhams and John Lewis.”

Alice Batty added: “High parking prices stop me. Meadowhall is free parking.” Helen Pettinger Gallagher agreed the price of parking put her off too.

Emma Louise Grant-Ward said it was the lack of decent shops and public toilets that kept her away.

Finlay Taylor suggested a public space protection order for The Moor, to empower officials to move people on, could help.

Steve Allen said: “That and extortionate parking fees, draconian attitude to motorists, road layouts, no real reason to visit due to lack of shops: choice.”

Cath Whitworth added: “I'll go in the day but last time I was waiting for a tram around 8pm I was nearly hit by someone throwing a can of lager at another guy It’s awful.”

Wendy Anne Rafferty said extortionate parking charges, empty boarded up shops covered in graffiti, litter, bus gates and no entry for cars put her off.

City centre visitor Chris Hassall agreed there was a problem with begging. But Gill Batson said it was parking problems that put her off. Her friend Sue Lambert agreed that accessibility was the main problem.

Visitor Kathryn Flack raised concerns about the amount of building works going on.

Councillor Richard Williams, chairman of Sheffield Council’s communities, park and leisure committee, said work was being done to deal with anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

He said: “Our city centre is for all and to ensure everyone has an enjoyable visit, we are working with partners to give businesses and their staff the confidence they need to manage anti-social behaviour close to their premises.

“Through this holistic approach which empowers businesses, engages the public to help people begging, and works with South Yorkshire Police if enforcement action is necessary, we are making the city centre a more pleasant place to be and helping people get the support they need to stop begging.”

He added:“Sheffield has very low numbers of people who are living on the streets. Many people you see begging do have homes but because of challenges they face in their lives, they can find themselves spending a lot of time on the streets. Begging causes issues for businesses, the public and people trying to make a living, like Big Issue sellers.