These photos chart Wincobank's transformation from the 1920s and 30s all the way up to the 1990s

The Sheffield suburb of Wincobank is today best known for the boxing gym where Brendan Ingle trained four world champions, including Naseem Hamed.

But the neighbourhood, on the doorstep of Meadowhall shopping centre, has a fascinating history stretching back much further, with its Roman Ridge and an Iron Age hill fort perched on Wincobank Hill, looking over Sheffield.

It was also home to Mary Anne Rawson, a leading figure in the fight against slavery, whose family owned Wincobank Hall during the 19th century.

This retro photo gallery shows how Wincobank has tranformed in more recent times, from the 1920s and 30s all the way up to the 1990s.

Many of the area's old pubs and shops are pictured in the images, which chart Wincobank's gradual development over the decades from a relatively quiet outpost, with allotments overlooking the city's industrial heartland, to a densely populated suburb bounded by the M1 and Meadowhall.

1 . Allotments The view from Wincobank Hill, Sheffield, of the allotments, Walling Road, Tipton Street and Sanderson Street, and across to the Brightside Works and River Don Works, in 1930 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Lower Don Valley Sheffield's industrial Lower Don Valley, viewed from Tyler Street, looking across the L.M.S. Railway towards Midland Place, Midland Lane, Cromer Street, Hadfields East Hecla Works, and Sheffield Tube Works to the Water Cooling Tower of The Electric Power Station some time in the 1920s or 1930s Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Newman Road The top of Newman Road, in Wincobank, Sheffield, at the junction with Wincobank Avenue, in 1939 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales