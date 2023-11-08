Sheffield retro: 25 fascinating photos taking you back in time through history of Wincobank
These photos chart Wincobank's transformation from the 1920s and 30s all the way up to the 1990s
The Sheffield suburb of Wincobank is today best known for the boxing gym where Brendan Ingle trained four world champions, including Naseem Hamed.
But the neighbourhood, on the doorstep of Meadowhall shopping centre, has a fascinating history stretching back much further, with its Roman Ridge and an Iron Age hill fort perched on Wincobank Hill, looking over Sheffield.
It was also home to Mary Anne Rawson, a leading figure in the fight against slavery, whose family owned Wincobank Hall during the 19th century.
This retro photo gallery shows how Wincobank has tranformed in more recent times, from the 1920s and 30s all the way up to the 1990s.
Many of the area's old pubs and shops are pictured in the images, which chart Wincobank's gradual development over the decades from a relatively quiet outpost, with allotments overlooking the city's industrial heartland, to a densely populated suburb bounded by the M1 and Meadowhall.