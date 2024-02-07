Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield's motorists are being warning of long delays on some of the major routes in and around the city this week.

Officials say there will be 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week, with four of them are expected to cause 'moderate' delays – with drivers facing waits of up to 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.

The M1

They are:

• The A61, from 10pm, January 22 to 5am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes) at the M1 southbound, junction 36 to junction 34, slip road and lane closures for technology works. Diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

• A616, from 8pm September 2 2023 to 6am March 11 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes) on the A616 eastbound and westbound, Flouch to Stocksbridge. Carriageway closure for carriageway improvements. Diversion in place via local highway authority.

• A616, from 8pm January 29 to 6am March 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes) on A616 eastbound and westbound, Flouch to Stocksbridge. Carriageway closure for carriageway improvements. Diversion in place via local highway authority.

• A61, from 8pm January 8 to 6am March 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes) on A61 northbound and southbound, Westwood to Tankersley. Carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction. Diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm May 13 2023 to 6am March 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes) on M1 northbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for parapet repair works.

• M1, from 8pm January 27 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes) on M1 southbound, junction 35 to junction 34. Lane closure for permanent barriers.

A further six closures will begin over the next two weeks They are:

• M1, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes) on M1 southbound, junction 34 to junction 33. Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A616, from 8pm February 13 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes) on A616 eastbound and westbound, Langsett to Midhopstones. Lane closure with traffic signals for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes) on M1 northbound, junction 33 to junction 34, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A631, from 9pm February 14 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes) on M1 clockwise, junction 34. Lane closure.

• A631, from 9pm February 15 to 5am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes) on A631 southbound, Tinsley Roundabout, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction.

• M1, from 9pm February 15 to 5am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes) on M1 northbound and southbound, junction 35. Lane closures for sign works.