We have counted up the number of roadworks in Sheffield right now - and residents have told of their concerns

Over 200 roadworks are going on in Sheffield right now - and residents fear the number could be higher than ever.

Sheffield Council has published a map showing every roadworks project currently taking place in the city, and we have counted up all those which are placed in the most serious category.

And we have been out to find out what residents think about the current situation, which includes major high profile works at West Bar, as well as other sites ranging from Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, in the north west of the city, where there are currently temporary traffic lights for 'Utility Asset Works', and Station Road, near Halfway, in the south east, where temporary lights are also being put in place for 'unclassified roadworks'.

Sheffield Council's map reveals what we counted as a total of 129 roadworks ,which they have classed as likely to cause delays and have been marked in red. Another 92, marked in yellow, are described as 'delays possible'.

West Bar may be the highest profile project in the city - but Sheffield residents have told of their concerns over the sheer number of roadworks which have sprung up this year.

Road works being carried out at West Bar are among over 200 going on in Sheffield which officials say could be causing 'delays'. Picture: David Kessen, National World

We went out on the streets to gauge opinion on the scale of roadworks currently going on in the city at present.

Simon Broddle, from Walkley, said he thought it was difficult getting into Sheffield in general. He said: "Round about the old Grosvenor hotel has always been a nightmare. They seem to be shutting off roads more and more and discouraging motorists coming in there. I tend to park on the perimeter and walk in."

Ian Whelpton, of Beighton, said: "It's definitely got too many. It's always had too many but West Bar, going on past the old fire museum towards the dual carriageway, there's a lot down there at the moment."

He said he thought there were more than usual at the moment, especially with the road closures in place dating back to the Covid pandemic, and bus gates, which have been added making it very difficult driving round.

Residents share their concerns over the number of roadworks in Sheffield at present. pictured clockwise from top left are Ryan Taylor, Sky Little, Ian Whelpton and Trish Saxon. Pictures: David Kessen, National World

Trish Saxon, of Greenhill, said: "There seem to be roadworks everywhere. but where I live, round Greenhill, Bocking Lane, Meadowhead, it's just horrific. It does seem like more than usual - they seem to pop up over night."

David Slack, of Woodseats, said: "It's just the whole congestion, isn't it? From Ecclesall Road to Abbeydale Road, all the traffic lights, in the evenings and in the mornings, it's just chock-a-block."

"It's a bit of everything, water works, gas mains everything. I don't think the council have got it right, to be honest."

Graham Lee, of Grenoside, said: "I do think there are too many roadworks, and most of them are in the city centre"

He said the worst area is the city bound stretch near West Bar.

Ryan Taylor, from Manor, said he thought the worst roadworks at present were in the city centre. He said he thought they were worse than normal, but the road surfaces never seemed to be any better in terms of pot holes.

Sky Little, also from Manor, said he thought it felt like road works were "everywhere at present."