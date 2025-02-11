Armed police have this evening been seen climbing the stairs of a block of flats in Sheffield city centre amid the ongoing stand-off.

Police were first called to The Gateway flats on Broad Street, close to Park Square roundabout yesterday, Monday, February 10, at 7pm.

Police at Park Square roundabout in Sheffield city centre which has been closed due to concerns for a man in a nearby block of flats alleged to have weapons and pose a risk to himself | National World

They were called over concerns for a man inside who they said was ‘alleged to be in possession of weapons and pose a risk to himself’.

The flats were evacuated and roads around the area were closed, including the Sheffield Parkway, which was shut between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way.

Now footage has emerged of armed police climbing the stairs inside the block of flats.

A video clip shared by ITV News shortly before 6pm today shows at least six armed officers ascending the stairs.

South Yorkshire Police said in an update issued at 2.30pm today that roads remained closed and residents who had been evacuated were still being cared for at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.

They said specialist officers were continuing to negotiate with the man.

“We understand the disruption and impact this incident is having on our communities, those affected by the evacuation, roads closures and those concerned for loved ones in the area,” they said in a statement issued at the time.

“Our aim is to bring the incident to a close safely and get everyone and their families back to their homes as soon as possible.”

Trams and buses are being disrupted by the incident.