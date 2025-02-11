Police have tonight issued an update on the major incident which has now closed Park Square for over 24 hours.

Officers say they have now been inside the building at the centre of the incident, which is The Gateway flats on Broad Street, to remove pets and take them to their owners.

But they have confirmed that the incident is still ongoing, and the people who have been evacuated from their homes still remain in an evacuation centre, at Ponds Forge.

Police sealed off Park Square and the flats at 7pm on Monday night, amid concerns for a man inside a property. He is alleged to be in possession of weapons and a risk to himself.

South Yorkshire Police said efforts in negotiating a safe end to the incident continued, and they were continuing to ask for the public’s support.

They said on Tuesday night, at 10.20pm: “Residents from a residential apartment block were evacuated from their properties and remain evacuated at this time.

“This evening, officers have been able to gain access to the building and have been able to reunite all pets with their owners while our work continues.

“The Sheffield Parkway remains closed in both directions between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way.

“Those evacuated are all cared for and being accommodated with families and friends or in nearby facilities.

“We continue to thank you for your on-going support. We understand the disruption this incident is having in our communities, including those affected by the evacuation, road closures and those concerned for loved ones in the area.”

Trams and public transport are still disrupted by the incident. Buses cannot use some city centre roads, and trams cannot cross the bridge over Park Square.

One man who had been evacuated from the building told the BBC earlier that he had heard a commotion on the floor above his, and that a man had started to empty the contents of his flat onto an outdoor terrace, before trying to set it alight.

He added police turned up, and armed response police told people to leave. He said he had been kept in the dark over what was going on.

Another described seeing police pointing up at the building with their guns, before he decided to get out of the building,