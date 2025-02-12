Sheffield suffered major disruption yesterday as Park Square roundabout was closed by a major police incident for the whole day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police reopened the roundabout this this morning, although they are still negotiating with a man in a flat, alleged to have weapons, amid concerns for his own safety.

But this morning, transport bosses have confirmed that the buses and trams which were disrupted yesterday are back up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travel South Yorkshire has said in a statement today: “Due to the police cordon being removed at Park Square, all bus and tram services are now able to operate as normal from start of service.”

✨ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇

Supertram confirmed: “Supertram services operating as normal from start of service today.”

Yesterday, trams had been unable to cross the Bow String Bridge across Park Square.

Buses are also back to normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AA said Broad Street remained closed both ways from Cricket Inn Road to A61 Sheaf Street (Park Square roundabout), adding the A61 Sheffield Parkway had reopened with police remaining on scene in Broad Street.

They also said the B6070 Duke Street was closed both ways from the A61 Sheaf Street (Park Square roundabout) to Blackwell Place.