Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A detective turned cafe owner has called for the return of neighbourhood policing to tackle the silent crimes harming Sheffield city centre.

Tim Nye urged the force to put frontline policing “front and centre” after a boom in low level crimes going unpunished including theft, damage, disorder and drunkeness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His Marmadukes cafes experience an incident almost every day, he says, but he has to press staff to report anything because they think it’s not worth it.

Tim Nye, co-owner of Marmadukes, says the cafes suffer an incident of low-level crime almost every day.

Only in the most extreme circumstances does an officer attend, he claims, and the system is “designed to discourage reporting.”

He spoke out as The Star highlights the shocking extent of ‘silent crimes’ which go unreported - but can have a devastating impact on people’s lives.

And he urged the new Labour government to invest in police who could “have a word” with misbehaving youths to “nip crime in the bud,” provide reassurance to elderly victims and attend incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “If you let criminals keep doing low level crime they will get involved in more serious crimes. It will escalate, it always does.”

Mr Nye called for PCSOs and city centre ambassadors to be scrapped and the money put into policing, saying: “Whatever they do, the police used to do. Who would you rather see walking down the road?”

He added: “We have got it so badly wrong because of austerity, we’ve lost control of the basics. The blame is 99 per cent with the Tory government and the weak police leadership who allowed them to make cuts without shouting from the rooftops. They should all hang their heads in shame.”

Marmaduke's cafe on Cambridge Street. | National World

Mr Nye served with Derbyshire police for 30 years before retiring in 2011, going on to open three cafes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, he made a citizen’s arrest of a thief who targeted his business three times in a week, after police failed to attend.

Chf Insp Martin Simcock said: “Officers across Sheffield and South Yorkshire investigate all crimes that are reported to us, and we are determined to crack down on offending of all forms.

“We recognise the importance of our officers maintaining a presence in the communities they police, and officers from our local Neighbourhood Policing Team are on patrol in in Sheffield city centre daily.

“If you see an officer, please come and speak to us about any concerns you may have.

“Additionally, if you have been a victim of crime, you can contact us online or via 101. We take all reports of crime seriously and will respond robustly.”