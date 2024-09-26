Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Frontline staff on board Sheffield’s trams could soon be equipped with bodyworn cameras - and the operator promises to “report all incidents” on board.

Tram provider Supertram, which this year was absorbed by the South Yorkshire Mayor’s Office, says it is working to drive down verbal abuse and physical assaults against its staff.

Sheffield's Supertram could soon see staff equipped with bodyworn cameras as it promises to "report all incidents" on board its services.

But it also claims it is trying to leave behind a “historic perception” of frontline conductors and drivers “not always reporting incidents or near misses.”

It comes as The Star recently launched its ‘Silent Crime’ campaign to highlight how low-level crime can go ignored as it is often not reported to the police.

Supertram’s safety was raised at a a meeting by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s risk committee on September 24.

Papers read: “We have set out to encourage the reporting of all incidents and in the short term anticipate that this will lead to a spike in incidents [on their books].

“The [incidents] which continue to cause us the greatest concern is the number of assaults on our front line colleagues. These are primarily low level, verbal assaults but there are some more serious which include for example spitting.”

Supertram’s new operator, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, said it found there was a “historical perception” of staff not reporting incidents on board services. | Supertram

The papers also revealed how, in 2024 so far, the service has recorded 28 assaults of staff, 26 incidents of vandalism and 13 working days lost. However, these were also still below the service’s targets of what it ‘expects’ to see each year.

To drive down incidents, and in lieu of having police officers on every tram, the operator said it now plans to roll out bodyworn cameras for frontline staff.

The firm has also reportedly ‘doubled up’ on conductors for journeys in unspecified ‘hotspots’ around the city.

The papers reads: “We have to date managed to secure the prosecution for an individual responsible for assaulting one of our team and continue to push both British Transport Police and South Yorkshire Police to provide improved support.”

The Star contacted the Mayor’s Office to asked why it felt some incidents were just ‘dealt with’ by staff, and to ask its support in the Silent Crime campaign.

A spokesperson for the SYMCA said: “Supertram take all instances of crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour very seriously. We recognise that the safety of our employees and customers is central to them using our network and enjoying the benefits of travelling on South Yorkshire’s Supertram.

“When incidents do occur, we ensure that these are reported to the police and our employees are provided with support. No one should feel unsafe at work or when using public transport hence our zero tolerance approach to unacceptable behaviour.”

It comes after Supertram this year also rolled out new card payment machines for conductors after its older machines were noted for taking up to a minute to generate a sale.

The operator says the new machines have been “a success in enabling conductors to sell tickets more quickly and now means that they get to all customers even on the busier services. With this improvement, those customers who may have historically been able to travel without buying a ticket are now being asked to pay and as a consequence the level of confrontation has increased.”