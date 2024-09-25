Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 18 months ago, a gang of thieves broke into my home in the dead of night and stole our cars.

When we woke the following morning and made the shocking discovery, we dialled 999 straight away.

Not long later, two police officers were at our door and an investigation was launched.

The Star and sister titles have launched a campaign to shine a spotlight on 'silent crime' | NW

I could not fault South Yorkshire Police.

Officers retrieved CCTV footage, distributed images, visited neighbours and linked our break-in with another in our neighbourhood.

They even recovered what we thought would be vital evidence to link offenders to our burglary and car thefts.

But, one and a half years later, we have no idea if those who violated our safe space and helped themselves to our hard-earned belongings whilst we and our children slept were ever caught.

We suspect not. Well, if they were ever traced, we’ve never been notified by South Yorkshire Police nor informed of any court case.

We reported our offence because we wanted justice. We wanted those responsible to be punished. We wanted to stop them from doing the same thing to others.

It’s disappointing that those involved in our break-in seem to have got away with it, but by reporting it there was at least a chance of them getting caught.

But not everyone reports offences these days.

There’s a wave of lower-end crimes and incidents, such as anti-social behaviour, nuisance, some drug offences, threatening and intimidating behaviour which some just accept as normal these days.

Only last week, South Yorkshire Police Federation admitted that only a fraction of a police officer’s time is now actually spent on crime because of all the other demands they now face.

So, that is perhaps why some people think ‘I won’t bother’ or ‘whats the point?’ if they experience or witness a crime.

But there’s a vicious circle here. If we don’t report things, how can the police ever catch the perpetrators?

If we do report things, how will the police have the time and resources to investigate each one?

The Star and sister titles are running an awareness raising campaign, where we are calling these unreported incidents ‘silent crime’.

We are trying to gauge a clear picture of what’s going on in our communities, so we would urge you to fill in our survey.

Our aim is then to present our findings to the Prime Minister.