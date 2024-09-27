Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Readers have come forward to share their experiences of crime in their neighbourhoods and why not all incidents get reported to South Yorkshire Police.

They filled in a survey we are running, asking residents to help paint a picture of the type of crimes happening in the city’s communities which are going unreported.

Star readers have had their say on crimes happening in their communities and why they don't always get reported | NW

We are calling this ‘silent crime’ - anti-social behaviour, intimidation, shoplifting, nuisance, some drug offences...incidents which victims are choosing to put up with rather than reporting.

The aim is to present our findings to the Prime Minister.

We want to paint a picture of the crimes happening in our communities which are going unreported | 3rd party

We know police forces across the country are stretched and some people feel that the lower-end incidents they experience or witness are not serious enough to report.

This is what our readers have told us.

But they have also provided other reasons for keeping quiet too.

Eight readers who responded to our survey gave the following examples of crimes they have experienced, but never reported:

- Intimidation

- Threats to life and house

- Anti-social young boys throwing stones at window

- Attempted mugging/ robbery

- Road rage

- Disruptive off-road bikers

- A gang of teenagers shooting a BB gun

- Attempted break-in

When asked why they did not report the incidents, they replied:

- “Had reported similar issue earlier - nothing was done, so didn’t see the point in wasting my time”

- “To report a crime online takes a lot of time. Reported before with other members of family about thefts of bikes and drug dealing, police know of them but seem to not care”

- “They are underage, according to them the ‘coppers won’t do owt’”

- “Had a similar experience before, police said they would not be pursuing it, seemed pointless to hope they would do something second time around”

- “Takes too long for a response”

- “I've reported it many times before and nothing has happened”

- “Thought they would have gone by the time the police got there. Didn't think it would do any good”

- “Partner caught the person as he was attempting to force the door as the noise was audible from our conservatory where partner was dozing off with the light out. Made him feel very sorry for himself without reporting it - did not assault him though detained him long enough to make consequences very clear had he broken anything. We doubt if he will do it again. But if partner had not been there it might have been a very different story”

Seven readers told us of crimes and incidents they had witnessed but did not report. They were:

- Drug dealing and theft

- Shoplifting

- Many instances of drug dealing/ usage around city centre

- Anti-social behaviour

- Off road bikers

- Drug dealing

- Teenagers using a BB gun on a public park, masked teenagers riding stolen/ illegal motorbikes without helmets, drug dealers sticking drugs in the underside tops of street waste bins to be collected at a later date, openly smoking cannabis in the street, begging outside supermarkets.

When asked why they did not report them, they said:

- “Waste of time”

- “Fear of attack”

- “If it’s happening in broad daylight in the middle of the city, the police must already be aware and are not taking action”

- “Takes to long for a response”

- “The same crime has been reported numerous times and nothing has happened”

- “Repercussions and unsure who to report it to”

- “Didn't think it would do any good and last time I reported someone who appeared to be selling drugs I didn't get the sort of response I thought I would get - it was a 'so what' attitude (101), so I don't bother any more”

When asked abut the issues most prevalent in their communities, readers responded and said:

- Car theft

- Anti-social behaviour

- Burglary

- Joy riding

- Drug dealing and electric bike and motorbike thefts

- Anti-social behaviour and shoplifting

- All forms of theft - burglary, muggings, cashpoint robberies

- Trail biking

- Car racing

- Burglary and theft

- Burglary, car theft, drug dealing

- Anti-social and violent behaviour

- Car theft and burglary

- Car theft, burglary, anti-social behaviour

- Drugs, large dogs roaming, general anti-social behaviour, motorbikes on footpaths

- Burning stolen bins, smoking cannabis, anti-social behaviour

- Burglaries

- Drug dealing and taking

The organisation which represents the city’s rank and file police officers, South Yorkshire Police Federation, explained to The Star last week why offences are not always investigated, and what they believe needs to change to get more crimes dealt with.

He said South Yorkshire still has fewer officers now, around 3,100, than it had in 2010, when there were 3,500.

“We’ve only got a finite number of resources in South Yorkshire,” he said.

“We are, sadly, one of the poorer funded forces in the country. We‘re still 400 officers down on where we were prior to 2010, so we have to prioritise incidents that we attend. We have to priorities threats to life incidents, or incidents involving vulnerability, or serious crime.

“So it’s not to say that we don’t value, or our officers are not concerned about low level crime.”

He added: “Cops in South Yorkshire are working absolutely tirelessly, non stop.”