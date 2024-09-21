Video: Sheffield shoppers discuss ‘silent crimes' that go unreported

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anti-social and threatening behaviour and shoplifting go unreported in Sheffield, shoppers say.

We spoke to people on Pinstone Street about their experience of worrying but all too common incidents which culprits seem to be getting away with.

The epidemic of violence, theft and anti-social behaviour - ‘silent crimes’ - are the focus of a campaign by The Star’s parent company National World, to give a voice to victims.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’d love you to share your stories of what you are putting up with in your community. Please fill in our survey.