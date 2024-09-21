Video: Sheffield shoppers discuss ‘silent crimes' that go unreported
Anti-social and threatening behaviour and shoplifting go unreported in Sheffield, shoppers say.
We spoke to people on Pinstone Street about their experience of worrying but all too common incidents which culprits seem to be getting away with.
The epidemic of violence, theft and anti-social behaviour - ‘silent crimes’ - are the focus of a campaign by The Star’s parent company National World, to give a voice to victims.
We’d love you to share your stories of what you are putting up with in your community. Please fill in our survey.
