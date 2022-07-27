Sheffield is once again on the brunt of further industrial action that has drastically disrupted train services in Yorkshire.

There is currently planned strike action from the likes of Royal Mail, as well as past strikes in education such as that of the University of Sheffield which took place earlier this year.

However, one of the more disruptive strike actions to hit the city were the RMT railway strikes which took place across three days in June - making it the biggest rail strike in 30 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It took place alongside huge national events such as the Glastonbury Music Festival.

Now Sheffield is currently in the middle of one more additional day of industrial action from Network Rail train workers, with over 40,000 RMT members walking out.

Here is everything you need to know about the RMT strike in Sheffield; such as when it is scheduled to take place, why workers are striking and what services will be affected.

When are the strikes scheduled to take place?

The planned strike action is set to take place across a 24-hour period.

RMT members throughout Sheffield and the rest of the UK walked out this morning (Wednesday, 27 July 2022).

There is an additional day of strike action from Aslef members, primarily with Great Western Railway, that will take place on Saturday, 30 July.

Why are workers going on strike?

Much like a large majority of industrial action taking place across the country, the reason behind the ongoing RMT train strike is over issues such as pay and job safety..

The trade unions have been in discussion with officials at Network Rail over a pay increase given the rate of inflation and crippling cost of living crisis in the United Kingdom currently.

Both had been in deep-rooted conversation since the last time railway workers went on strike for three days in June 2022.

Railway strikers had voted overwhelmingly in favour of striking across Network Rail and 15 train operating companies.

With a turnout of 71%, 89% voted in favour of striking last month.

However, talks have since stalled between RMT and Network Rail, leading to yet another day of planned strike action that has hit Sheffield and the surrounding Yorkshire region’s railway services on Wednesday..

Mick Lynch, who is the RMT general secretary, said that its members are more determined than ever to fight for better treatment by Network Rail and will not be bullied by officials: “Strike action will take place this Wednesday as planned and our members are more determined than ever to secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.

“Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train companies have not offered us anything new.

“In fact Network Rail have upped the ante threatening to impose compulsory redundancies and unsafe 50% cuts to maintenance work, if we did not withdraw our planned strike action.” he added in an official statement.

“The train operating companies have put driver-only operations on the table along with ransacking our members’ terms and conditions.

“RMT will continue to negotiate in good faith but we will not be bullied or cajoled by anyone.

“The government needs to stop their interference in this dispute so the rail employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us.”

Will this impact services in Sheffield and what train operating companies are affected?

Network Rail have confirmed that due to the strike action taken on by over 40,000 workers and 14 train operating companies that only 20% of services will run on Wednesday.

Some regions and cities, such as Blackpool, Portsmouth and Bournemouth, will have no train services running in or out at all.

But what will the situation look like in Sheffield today?

The following train operating companies that run services in and around Sheffield will be drastically affected by the planned strike action:

East Midlands Railway

EMR are set to operate a drastically reduced service throughout Wednesday.

Trains are expected to finish much earlier than normal as all trains are required to be back in the depot by 6:30 pm.

One train will be operating per hour between Nottingham and London, Sheffield and London, Corby and London, Nottingham and Sheffield, Derby and Matlock and Leicester and Nottingham.

All other lines will not run.

Northern Rail

Officials at the railway company state that services have been severely impacted by the strike action and advise passengers to not use their service on Wednesday.

“There are still a number of routes running with a very limited service, you should only travel if necessary on these routes. If you do travel, expect severe disruption and plan ahead/check your entire journey.” Northern Rail state on their website.

"We also advise customers to check before they travel on Thursday 28 July as some services may have been affected by the previous day’s strike action."

The following are the only services running on Wednesday, 27 July:

TT3 - Darlington - Saltburn

TT15 - Liverpool - Earlestown - Manchester - Alderley Edge

TT35 - York - Leeds

TT39 - Leeds and Bradford Forster Square to Ilkley

TT40 - Skipton - Bradford Forster Square/Leeds

TT42 - Sheffield to Leeds

TT46 - Bradford Forster Square - Leeds

TransPennine Express

TPE is operating a drastically reduced schedule throughout Wednesday, 27 July.

Hull Trains

The only line running on Hull Trains today is from Doncaster to London King’s Cross between 7:30 am and 6:30 pm.

Cross Country

Cross Country are operating a specialised timetable with dramatically reduced services on Wednesday, 17 July 2022.

Tom Joyner, who is the Managing Director at CrossCountry, said in a statement: “We strongly advise passengers to avoid travelling by rail wherever possible during this time and make alternative arrangements. If travel by train is essential, we urge customers to allow significant extra time and check their journey details in advance.”

What has been said by Network Rail officials?

A picket line is joined by Mick Lynch, Secretary-General of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director, said: “With a fraction of the usual workforce available, including signallers who safely move trains around the network there will be a severely limited service during RMT strike action tomorrow (27th July). Many North West routes won’t be served at all, once again pointlessly causing misery for millions of rail passengers.

“I can only apologise for the impact another RMT strike will have on people’s lives, especially those travelling for holidays or attending events such as the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final in Milton Keynes (Wednesday 27th) and the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Thursday 28th).