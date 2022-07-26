Network Rail says industrial action by members of the RMT union on Wednesday, July 27 will leave just 10 per cent of services running.

But that the trains that do run are expected to be very busy and face delays and cancellations, it has warned.

Disruption is also expected on the day before and after the strike, which is set to include 40,000 workers at Network Rail - including signallers who control train movements across the entire country - and more than a dozen train companies.

A national rail strike is set to virtually shut down the network with rail passengers urged to only travel if ‘absolutely necessary’.

Network Rail says thousands of ‘specially-trained and fully qualified back-up staff’ will step in but services will be ‘crippled’.

Matt Rice, north and east route director, said: “Unfortunately, ongoing industrial action will once again cripple train services for passengers in Yorkshire and the North East on Wednesday.

“I can only apologise for the impact this will have on people’s plans and on their daily commute. I’d urge those who absolutely need to travel by train to plan ahead, check their journey and expect significant disruption.”

Passengers should also expect disruption on the morning of Thursday July 28 with a later start to services as railway workers return to their duties, he added.

Further RMT strikes are also planned for August 18 and 20.

Separately, ASLEF has called a strike across seven train operators on Saturday, July 30 that will 'significantly disrupt' some routes, so passengers are asked to check their journeys before travelling over the weekend as well.

TransPennine Express says it will be running services on just four routes on Wednesday including Sheffield-Cleethorpes.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer service and operations director, said: “Continued strike action by RMT is disappointing, and while we will do our best to keep those making essential journeys moving, we will only be able to provide a limited service across a handful of routes.

The RMT has called the walkout in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

“We are urging anyone planning travel on the impacted date to seek alternative transport and only travel if absolutely necessary, with disruption also expected on the days either side of the strike.”

Go to www.tpexpress.co.uk, or National Rail Enquiries at www.nationalrail.co.uk

