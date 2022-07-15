Coach provider FlixBus has unveiled a new direct overnight bus service to the French capital which will run five days a week from Manchester, Birmingham and London from July 13.

Although it isn't the quickest route to the City of Light, taking at least 14 hours to complete the journey from Manchester, the company said it is still an affordable option as fuel prices.

And FlixBus said taking the bus to Europe is also far better for the planet than getting on an aircraft.

“Holidays should be about exploring new places, taking a break from the norm, and above all, having fun! With rail, petrol prices and airports in chaos, going by coach is the obvious choice for reliable, enjoyable journeys this summer,” said Andreas Schorling, FlixBus UK managing director.

How much does the ticket cost and when does the bus leave?

If you're catching the bus from Manchester, the journey will start from the Shudehill Interchange and end at Bercy Seine in Paris.

It is an overnight journey and in total takes between 14 and 15 and a half hours.

On Wednesdays, the buses leave Manchester at 6.15pm, getting to Paris at 9.05am, while on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays the bus leaves at 4.55pm and arrives at 8.40am.

On Saturdays, departure from Manchester is at 2.50pm and arrival in Paris is at 6.25am.

The buses will pick up passengers in Birmingham, Cambridge and London en route and will cross the Channel on a Dover to Calais ferry, with passengers being able to stretch their legs on the boat and enjoy a complimentary meal during the crossing.

Ticket prices will start at £39.99 from Manchester and they can be purchased via FlixBus’ website here or on the FlixBus app.