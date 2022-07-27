A six-strong group said they arrived at Sheffield Midland at 7am in a bid to catch a train to Milton Keynes for the second semi-final tonight.

But services were severely affected by industrial action leaving them considering whether to catch a couple of taxis, they said.

Swedish football fans at Sheffield Midland Station

Swede Jennifer Wendelius said: “We’re frustrated and stressed. We knew it could happen but it is still annoying. On the other hand we also respect the strike.

“The problem is there are no other options.”

The travel chaos came the day after their national side lost to the Lionesses in a thrilling match at Bramall Lane.

RMT picket on Cross Turner Street at Sheffield station.

The England women’s team will play the winner of tonight’s Germany-France semi-final.

Commenting on the football, Jennifer added: “That was one of the best games Sweden has played. England are just a better team right now.”

The RMT union called a second national strike over pay, jobs and conditions. They set up pickets outside Sheffield station and on Cross Turner Street.

Services out of Sheffield were down to about five an hour, strikers said.

Sign in Sheaf Square during the rail strike on Wednesday July 27.

Martin Meyer, secretary of Sheffield Trades Union Council said the cost of living crisis was not the fault of workers and they had been left with no choice but to take action.

He also felt the strikers – and unions generally – still had the support of the public.

Some 40,000 workers at Network Rail and more than a dozen train companies took part.

Sheffield Midland Station was very quiet, with about five trains an hour, according to East Midlands Trains.

