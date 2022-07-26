Rail strike Sheffield: New FlixBus service connecting Sheffield with London and Scotland to beat chaos

A new Sheffield bus service has launched claiming to help passengers avoid rail and airport chaos this summer.

By David Walsh
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 11:12 am

The FlixBus service runs daily between the Steel City, London, Edinburgh and Glasgow, with one-way tickets from £3.99, although £10 to £20 is more common. There are up to 12 services a day.

It comes as TransPennine Express is urging people to expect major disruption on Wednesday July 27 due to a strike by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers.

Disruption is also expected the day before and after, it says.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

The FlixBus service runs daily between the Steel City, London, Edinburgh and Glasgow

The RMT is also planning walk outs on August 18 and 20. Meanwhile, train drivers are set to strike on July 30.

Read More

Read More
Alarm at pace of £18m regeneration of Castlegate in Sheffield - amid fears cash ...

FlixBus UK managing director Andreas Schorling said: “While airports and airlines cancel flights, we’re adding even more journeys on our reliable, eco-friendly network.”

Buses will be provided by McGill’s, which claims to be the largest privately-owned bus company in the UK.

​​​​​​​

NEWS: Driver's £100 fine for 12 minutes in car park​​​​​​​

NEWS: Landlord condemns new bike path vandalism

NEWS: Sports Direct opens in Sheffield city centre

NEWS: Tycoon ordered to demolish cafe and car park at stately home

NEWS: Bitter memories of Sheffield City Airport

NEWS: Little London Road: Cut bollards and barriers thrown in river

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please

SheffieldLondonScotlandTranspennine Express