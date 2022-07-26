The FlixBus service runs daily between the Steel City, London, Edinburgh and Glasgow, with one-way tickets from £3.99, although £10 to £20 is more common. There are up to 12 services a day.

It comes as TransPennine Express is urging people to expect major disruption on Wednesday July 27 due to a strike by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers.

Disruption is also expected the day before and after, it says.

The RMT is also planning walk outs on August 18 and 20. Meanwhile, train drivers are set to strike on July 30.

FlixBus UK managing director Andreas Schorling said: “While airports and airlines cancel flights, we’re adding even more journeys on our reliable, eco-friendly network.”

Buses will be provided by McGill’s, which claims to be the largest privately-owned bus company in the UK.

