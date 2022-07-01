Crews from across the city were deployed to Crabree Road, near Fir Vale, when the abandoned care home was found engulfed in flames.

Firefighters remain at the scene this morning but the blaze is now out.

A derelict care home on Crabtree Road, near Fir Vale, Sheffield, went up in flames overnight

An investigation into the cause will be carried out, with a section of the road near the fire-damaged building cordoned off and expected to be for much of the day.

Residents said fire engines started to arrive at around 2.30am.

The former care home appears to have suffered extensive damage during the blaze.

One resident said it has been used by homeless people and teenagers for months.

The resident said: “I’ve seen what looks like homeless people and teenagers going on and out of that building for months.

“All the windows were broken, the metal shutters got pulled back so they could get in.”