Firefighters were called to the old Boundary Club site, off Jordanthorpe Parkway shortly before 2.30pm on Saturday, April 23.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said this afternoon (Monday, April 25): “The cause of the fire has been logged as deliberate.”

Two fire crews from Central and one from Lowedges fire stations attended the blaze, and left the scene at about 6:30pm on Saturday.

The aftermath of a fire at the old Boundary Club site off Jordanthorpe Parkway in Sheffield. The long-derelict building is now set to be demolished (pic: @DronfieldFire/Twitter)

"However a crew did keep returning just to check that it hadn’t reignited,” added the spokeswoman.

The Boundary Club building is now set to be demolished following the blaze, The Star understands.

The Boundary Club was once a thriving site, which was home to Abbey Lane Junior Football Club and a number of amateur senior teams.

The aftermath of a fire at the old Boundary Club site off Jordanthorpe Parkway in Sheffield. (Picture by Emma Howcutt)

The premises was already empty, with the club having moved elsewhere, before the building was smashed up by yobs in 2017.

In 2019, the six-acre plot went on the market with a guide price of £250,000 to £300,000.

It was described at the time as being an opportunity for a residential or mixed development, with the sales brochure saying such a scheme was ‘perfectly possible, but will take time’.

The former community centre and sports pitches sold at auction for more than £500,000 to an undisclosed buyer.

Nicholson and Co, which handled the sale, said at the time that 23 offers had been received ‘across a broad spectrum of sums and intended uses’.