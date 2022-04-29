Police condemn thugs who threw rocks at South Yorkshire firefighters as they attempted to tackle blaze

The cowardly attacks on the emergency workers have been carried out in the Worsbrough area of Barnsley over the last few weeks.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said firefighters have been sent out to 20 arson attacks in the area during that time period.

"At some of these incidents, all of which have been started deliberately, some of our crews have actually thrown at them.

Firefighters tackling blazes started by arsonists in Barnsley have had rocks thrown at them. Stock picture of a firefighter

“Deliberate fire setting wastes our valuable time, destroys local landscapes and can put people at risk,” they said.

The Barnsley West Neighbourhood Policing Team have condemned the attacks, saying such behaviour ‘will not be tolerated,’ adding that they are working to tackle issues of arson, antisocial behaviour and to identify those responsible.