These new multi-function rescue jackets are worn by firefighters at non-rescue incidents like road traffic collisions, as well as small fires occurring in the open.

The jackets are high visibility and waterproof, and are designed to be as lightweight and breathable as possible, which will enable the fire crews to manoeuvre much more easily and comfortably at incidents which do not require traditional fire kits.

Firefighters at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been kitted out with new protective gear. Pic: Paul David Drabble

Jackets have been bought in South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue’s joint venture with the services in North Yorkshire and Humberside.