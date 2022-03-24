South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue's firefighters kitted out with brand new protective gear
Firefighters in South Yorkshire have been kitted out with with new protective clothing as part of a regional collaboration with neighbouring fire and rescue services.
These new multi-function rescue jackets are worn by firefighters at non-rescue incidents like road traffic collisions, as well as small fires occurring in the open.
The jackets are high visibility and waterproof, and are designed to be as lightweight and breathable as possible, which will enable the fire crews to manoeuvre much more easily and comfortably at incidents which do not require traditional fire kits.
Jackets have been bought in South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue’s joint venture with the services in North Yorkshire and Humberside.
Tony Carlin, South Yorkshire’s assistant chief fire officer, said: “This is a completely new piece of kit for South Yorkshire and signals our commitment to providing our firefighters with the very best clothing and equipment with which they carry out their life-saving work.”