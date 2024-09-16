Sheffield cycling: Small firm Spoke Safe beats city council in race to open secure bike hub
Spoke Safe Ltd has teamed up with APCOA to use part of its multi-storey site on Eyre Street, near The Moor Market
The firm says it is staffed 24/7 and covered by CCTV. It costs £1-a-day.
The announcement comes as Sheffield City Council battles to open a secure bike hub in Telephone House on Charter Row.
First mooted in 2017 and due to open in 2021, the £333,000 facility was delayed earlier this year for more work due to the risk of electric bikes bursting into flames.
It could now open in October, the council says.
Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are in the final stage of completing work on the Bike Hub as part of our Heart of the City development and we’re really looking forward to seeing it being used by cyclists.
“The hub will have a capacity for around 200 bikes, along with changing facilities, and will become a key destination for those who will be adopting an active travel lifestyle by leaving their cars at home and cycling into the city centre.
“It is anticipated the hub will be opening for the first time in October.”
