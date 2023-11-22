Meadowhall: Secure cycle hub opens at shopping centre's railway station
It has CCTV cameras and app-enabled door entry for 'maximum security'
A secure cycle lock-up has opened at a busy station in Sheffield.
The cycle hub at Meadowhall station has space for 40 bicycles - including adapted and cargo bikes – and is operated by Sheffield-based business Russell’s Bicycle Shed. It is under cover and also has a maintenance stand with tools and a tyre pump.
The new facility is in the station's car park, costs £5-a-month and has CCTV cameras and app-enabled door entry for maximum security, according to Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern.
He added: “We’re pleased to announce the opening of the new cycle hub. We feel that the opportunity for cyclists to safely park their bikes in the facility will help reduce car traffic on the roads and encourage people to cycle to our stations.”
It was funded by the Cycle Rail Fund.
Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations.
To sign up visit: https://www.russellsbicycleshed.co.uk/secure-cycle-parking