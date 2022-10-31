Heart of the City II: plans to turn former nightclub into cycle hub with shop, repairs, toilets and changing rooms

The transformation at Telephone House, 3 Charter Row, next to Roxy Ballroom, is part of the council’s Heart of the City II scheme – a long-awaited commercial, leisure, retail and residential focal point expected to support up to 7,000 local jobs once completed.

Paul Sullivan and Anas Elakkari, who submitted the plans for the council, said: “The proposals under this planning application aim to fit out the existing vacant shop unit to provide a new a city centre bike hub and associated external signage.

“The new bike hub will be provided with ancillary facilities – these will include a retail and maintenance store as well as toilet and changing facilities.”

Sheffield Council revealed details of its plan to turn the ground floor of a former nightclub into a new cycle hub with a shop, repairs, toilets and changing rooms.

If approved, the opening times would be 7am until 7pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am until 6pm on Saturdays.

The plans follow external refurbishment works to the NCP car park and ground floor retail units on Charter Row.

There is one comment on the plans so far from a resident at Kelham Square who was supportive but questioned how cyclists would access the facility as it is on a pedestrianised street.

They said: “The cycle hub is very welcome and I welcome the change of use aspect…

“Only two out of the four Charter Row / Rockingham Street crossings allow cycles to use them. One option would be to convert the remaining two to toucan. Or, appropriate signage could provided from the Wellington Street Contra-flow cycle lane followed by shared space signage.”