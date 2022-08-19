Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Cutts of Russell’s Bicycle Shed at Midland Station has been chosen to run the secure facility, which will be in a unit below Telephone House on Charter Square.

The announcement comes after a 17-month delay in providing the service. Some - including Green councillor Douglas Johnson - believe it will be key to increasing the number of cyclists, as millions are poured into active travel schemes in the city.

Coun Mazher Iqbal, co-chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: “Russell’s Bike Shed will be running the cycle hub and work is underway to determine the final layout and subsequent fit out. The hub is anticipated to open in autumn 2022.”

Plans state the £333,000 facility will have space for 200 bikes, a workshop, bike hire and sales, charging points for ebikes and changing rooms with lockers.