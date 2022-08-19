News you can trust since 1887
Operator announced for delayed bike hub in Telephone House in Sheffield city centre

An operator has been announced for a major bike hub in Sheffield city centre - but the opening date is still unclear.

By David Walsh
Friday, 19th August 2022, 5:18 pm

Russell Cutts of Russell’s Bicycle Shed at Midland Station has been chosen to run the secure facility, which will be in a unit below Telephone House on Charter Square.

The announcement comes after a 17-month delay in providing the service. Some - including Green councillor Douglas Johnson - believe it will be key to increasing the number of cyclists, as millions are poured into active travel schemes in the city.

Coun Mazher Iqbal, co-chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: “Russell’s Bike Shed will be running the cycle hub and work is underway to determine the final layout and subsequent fit out. The hub is anticipated to open in autumn 2022.”

Plans state the £333,000 facility will have space for 200 bikes, a workshop, bike hire and sales, charging points for ebikes and changing rooms with lockers.

Roxy Ballroom has taken one of the units below Telephone House. The new bike hub will go in another.