Another budget increase for delayed Sheffield city centre cycle hub with repairs and e-bike charging

Sheffield Council has again increased its budget for a long-awaited city centre cycle hub that should include bike repair, changing rooms and e-bike charging.

Initially, the cost was estimated to be £250,000 and the hub was expected to open at a former retail unit in Telephone House, on Charter Square, by March 2022.

A year later, there is still no sign of the cycle hub and according to the authority’s latest report on capital spending, the project will now cost £410,000 – an increase of £160,000 in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest increase totals £77,000 – which will be underwritten by Local Transport Plan funding pending active travel funding – but lockers were cut from the plans due to issues with management.

Sheffield Council has again increased its budget for a long-awaited city centre cycle hub that should include bike repair, changing rooms and e-bike charging.

Council officers said when completed it will include a workshop and retail space, staff kitchen and toilets, secure storage for up to 200 bikes, a bike repair centre, space for cargo and adaptive bikes, charging points for e-bikes and changing rooms.

They said: “This project supports the aims of the Transforming Cities Fund programme to increase the uptake of active travel – walking and cycling. Bike security is a key element in encouraging and continuing cycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The project is to provide infrastructure to safely store and maintain cycles in a strategic city centre location by delivering a facility to provide secure short term bike storage (for a limited number of hours per user) to enable visitors to the city centre to leave their cycles in confidence.

“The unit will be leased to a commercial operator.”

A delivery contractor will now create a detailed project design ahead of installation.

Sheffielders shared their views on Twitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pharmacist on a Pushbike said: “We’ve been waiting for this for years. It’ll make it easier to cycle into town and shop, without wondering whether your bike will still be there when you get back.”

Amanda Pickard said: “I dare not leave anything other than my old commuter in town since my frame was cut through to steal my last nice bike for the components, so having a more secure facility will be amazing and make active travel easier.”