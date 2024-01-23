Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a £333,000 bike hub in Sheffield have been delayed due to the risk of electric bikes bursting into flames.

A facility was first mooted in 2017 and due to open in the ground floor of Telephone House on Charter Row in March 2021. Fit-out work took place in February 2023 but stopped after problems with the power supply.

Russell Cutts, of Russell’s Bicycle Shed.

Now the project has been overtaken by the rise of e-bikes which require higher levels of fire regulation, according to Russell Cutts, of Russell’s Bicycle Shed, which has hubs at Meadowhall and Sheffield Midland railway stations.

It comes after numerous e-bike and e-scooter fires around the world, some fatal.

Mr Cutts, who is set to sign a lease with Sheffield City Council, said: "We’re in a new age of electric bikes and it’s causing a lot of concern around fire protection and control. There isn’t a lot of data yet and this will be one of the first hubs since they became popular, so the regulations are belt and braces.

"It’s a shame, but we’re not giving up now."

The bike hub is in Telephone House on Charter Row.

He hoped it would open by the end of March, he added.

The aim is to encourage cycling by offering a secure city centre site with changing facilities.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate committee, said: "The council and the tenant have been working closely with the same aim of opening the hub as soon as possible and we are delighted that work has already started on the fit-out for the unit.

"The lack of an electricity supply did stall the progress slightly in the past, but there is now a proposed lease in place for the tenant. Once the lease is signed and completed the tenant will be able to get all the works completed and make the building ready for opening.