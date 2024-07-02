Pound's Park: Calls for popular Sheffield park to be doubled in size
Dr Natalie E Grinvalds, a workplace wellness practitioner and doctoral researcher at Sheffield Hallam University, said she would like to see Pound’s Park on Wellington Street doubled in size and an outdoor gym installed.
She posted: “Imagine how good it would be if Pound’s Park could be double the size?! “What about an outdoor gym for adults? I think that would fit with Sheffield’s aim to be the most active city, would it not?”
She added: “Every time I walk past, it is so busy. Great to see people outside enjoying what used to be an unattractive area. Completely changed the nature of the area.”
Her comments add to the pressure on Sheffield City Council to expand the park, which is popular but very small. The authority has an ambition for 20,000 more homes, bringing thousands more residents into the city centre.
Star readers have previously suggested that an extension could be used for dog walking, somewhere for food hall customers to sit, more swings and play equipment, or simply much-needed green space.
Sheffield building firm Henry Boot is clearing a site adjacent to the park which it has been using as a yard.
The authority had hoped to sell the plot to a developer but took it off the market in May after two years.
Last month it insisted it was “committed” to redeveloping it for offices, shops or flats. The work-from-home boom has led to empty office space across the city centre including Ratoon, a four-storey space in the old Topman store on Fargate which had £900,000 grant of public money and Elshaw House, a new block on Carver Street which has several empty floors. There are also more than a dozen empty units in the authority’s £470m Heart of the City scheme.
A massive office is also nearing completion in a £300m development called West Bar Square off Corporation Street.
Sheffield City Council was approached for comment.
