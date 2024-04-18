Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Developers have cut the height of a massive block of flats planned for Sheffield city centre due to rising costs - but the number of ‘rental units’ is virtually unchanged.

CODE Sheffield, on a plot bounded by Wellington, Rockingham and Trafalgar streets, will be 32 floors, if approved. It was originally proposed at 38 floors - when it would have been Yorkshire’s tallest building.

The flats on Rockingham Street would have 1,225 'rental units'

The total number of flats has fallen from 1,235 to 1,015. But the number of ‘rental units’ is down by just 10, to 1,225, due to the inclusion of 30 ‘8-bed cluster flats’.

The new, revised scheme also shows 975 studios - one room with a bathroom. But they have again been criticised by Councillor Ruth Mersereau for being too small and potentially harmful to mental health.

Agent Chris May, of Freeths, responded stating: “It must be remembered that this is a co-living scheme where the type and size of room is aimed at a specific market which values the accessibility of on-site amenity and facilities, and the principle of co-living, more than having a larger size of unit.”

And he said the new Pounds Park across the road would offer ‘amenity space’ that wasn’t available before.