Pound's Park: Sheffield City Council 'exploring options' for plot that could make popular park bigger

By David Walsh
Published 19th May 2024, 07:03 BST
Options for the plot next to the park are being “explored”

Council chiefs are “exploring options” for a flagship plot in Sheffield’s £470m regeneration scheme and have not ruled out expanding a popular park.

The huge Henry Boot builder’s yard next to Pound’s Park on Rockingham Street is set to become available when work on Heart of the City II finishes this year.

The huge Henry Boot builders' yard next to Pound's Park will close when construction work on Heart of the City finishes.

The authority put it on the market in August 2022 hoping to sell it to a develoer. But earlier this month it said the sales process had been halted due to “no acceptable proposals.”

The tiny park between Wellington, Rockingham and Carver streets opened last May. The council claims it has had a ‘huge impact on how families, workers and visitors enjoy Sheffield city centre’. 

Extending it on to the builders’ yard has not been ruled out.

A city council spokesperson said the regeneration team was “exploring options” for the land.

