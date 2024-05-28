Pound's Park Sheffield: Calls to extend popular city centre park after plot fails to sell
Calls have been made to extend a popular Sheffield city centre park after the council failed to sell the plot next door.
Users says Pound’s Park is a welcome space among high rise buildings on Wellington Street but it is small.
Earlier this month the authority said it was “exploring options” for the site adjacent, currently used as a huge builder’s yard. It had hoped to sell it to a developer but took it off the market after two years due to “no acceptable offers.”
The park between Wellington, Rockingham and Carver streets opened last May.
On The Star’s Facebook page, Angela Greenwood called for it to be expanded.
She said: “It makes sense to expand it. Needs more benches all over but ideally more seating sat away from the playground equipment so you can sit in the sun as an adult and have a sandwich at dinnertime enjoying the new open space and not look strange.”
Chris Toyer said: “I went yesterday with my little girl for the first time and she loved it.
“Definitely could do with expanding though, more seating and more traditional park activities would be nice, swings, roundabouts etc.”
Roger Perriss noted the developments planned in the area that would make the park more important.
He said: “I would vote for extending the park, which is quite small really. With all the student accommodation next to the park and also the shops that are to open at the base of the tower at the end of the park there will be a lot of people passing and as I say it is rather small.”
Julie Anne Armstrong spoke for dog owners.
She said: “Yes please make the park bigger. Why not a dog exercise area for the doggos living in Kangaroo Works flats? Give them somewhere with proper poo bins to avoid them using the limited patches of grass around there. If it’s fenced in they can have a run around.”
