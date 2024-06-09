Pound's Park Sheffield: Council quashes hopes of expanding popular city centre space

The authority says it remains 'committed' to selling the plot to a developer

Officials have moved quickly to quash hopes a popular Sheffield city centre park will be expanded.

The authority insisted it was “committed” to building on plots either side of Pound’s Park on Wellington Street.

Henry Boot is moving off the site but the council insists it will not be absorbed into popular Pound's Park.

A council spokesperson said: “Sheffield City Council remains committed to the redevelopment of the two sites to provide for additional commercial and residential space that will be needed to serve the future needs of the city.”

They were exploring “short term exciting options” for both sites and an announcement was expected in summer, they added.

The council had hoped to sell both sites but last month said it had taken them off the market after almost two years.

The plot nearest Wellington Street has been used as a builders’ yard by Sheffield firm Henry Boot. It has taken down hoardings and is moving out, prompting suggestions the land could be absorbed into the park.

The council spokesperson said Pound’s Park cost £5m to build and £200,000-a-year to run, including maintenance and security.

