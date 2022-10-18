News you can trust since 1887
'Washing my hair': Star readers express lack of interest in date of King's coronation

‘Washing my hair’, ‘putting the bins out’ and ‘going to the dentist’ - Star readers have shown a sardonic side in response to the King’s coronation.

By David Walsh
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

We asked whether Charles’ crowning on Saturday May 6 next year would clash with your plans - and received a wave of mocking cynicism.

On social media, Paul Armitage said he was “washing his hair”. David Byrne asked “are the dentists open?”, Neil Peter stated it would “clash with me looking for something on Netflix or Amazon to watch” and Celia Parker said simply: “Having a life.”

Meanwhile, ‘Neil’ sounded republican stating: “The coronation clashes with us paying our bills while they get it paid for by us.”

King Charles III has the task of preserving a 1,000-year-old monarchy that his mother nurtured for seven decades but faces an uncertain future. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool, File)

The antipathy comes after football fans raised concerns about a clash with Blades’ and Owls’ football fixtures. Some people’s main concern was whether the nation would get the Friday off as bank holiday, after the local elections on the Thursday.

While it is expected a national bank holiday will be held for the coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort, nothing has yet been confirmed.

Perhaps in recognition of readers' attitudes - and a cost of living crisis - The Mail on Sunday claimed the King is expected to have a ‘cut-down coronation’ with a much shorter ceremony and without some ancient rituals. It also suggested peers could replaced ceremonial robes with lounge suits.

King Charles III is set to be crowned after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. Her funeral at Westminster Abbey involved thousands of people and followed 10 days of national mourning.

