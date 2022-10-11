The coronation will take place on May 6, which is currently scheduled as the final day of regular season fixtures throughout the EFL.

Wednesday are scheduled to host a bumper clash with fellow League One giants Derby County in a match that could stand to have huge ramifications when it comes to the battle for promotion.

The Owls’ away trip to Plymouth Argyle was hastily rearranged during the period of mourning of Queen Elizabeth II and was played last week. Reports north of the border have already suggested that a rearrangement of fixtures in Scotland is ‘likely’.

The coronation of King Charles III could affect the final day round of EFL fixtures.