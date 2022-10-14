Despite prices of up to £1.4m, flats at Hallam Towers have been snapped up by retirees and public sector workers minted by the property boom. The 14-storey block on Fulwood Road has views from Meadowhall to the Peak District via the city centre and most postcodes in between.

It also has a gym, swimming pool and sun terrace. And its position on Fulwood Road on the edge of Broomhill is in keeping with its image of itself - across the road is fee-paying Birkdale School and to the side a huge Victorian villa is being converted from a nursing home back into a private family residence.

Sarah McDonagh at the Hallam Towers development in Fulwood which boasts stunning views across Sheffield.

Estate agents claim the city was ‘crying out’ for this kind of high-end hotel vibe - as proven by the fact that all 101 flats sold before building finished. But far from being a ghetto for the flash cash brigade, a significant number are university and NHS workers - albeit the better-paid ones - who benefited from the property boom.

With prices rising 10 per cent a year in recent times, homeowners in areas like S10 and S11 have made a very tidy profit - which is funding a very comfortable later life.

The first new residents arrived in early August and the development will be finished this month, according to Sarah McDonagh, of estate agent Redbrik. She said: “People are just blown away by the view, there’s nothing else like it in Sheffield.

Sarah McDonagh of estate agent Redbrik blown away by the view at the top of Hallam Towers.

“Sheffield has been crying out for this. There’s a lot of wealth in Sheffield and the fact that all 101 apartments sold off-plan shows it. Purchasers include people downsizing from bigger properties in south west Sheffield. They are all Sheffield people or have family in the city. The guys from the construction company in Manchester couldn’t get over how green it is. They thought Sheffield was all back-to-back terraces.”

Hallam Towers stands on the site of a former hotel which was a similar size. Deemed unsuitable for what developer and freeholder Blenheim Land and Properties wanted to create, it was demolished in 2017 in a move that might struggle to gain permission in these more climate-conscious times. Five detached houses and two semis are under construction in the grounds.

The 14-storey block on Fulwood Road has incredible views from Meadowhall to the Peak District via the city centre and most postcodes in between.

Sarah McDonagh at Hallam Towers which replaced a hotel of similar size.

Head concierge Shane Blair.

