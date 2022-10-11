The coronation will take place on May 6, which is currently scheduled as the final day of regular season fixtures throughout the EFL.

The Blades are scheduled to make the trip to Birmingham City in a match that could stand to have huge ramifications when it comes to the situation at both ends of the table.

United’s trip to Rotherham United was hastily rearranged during the period of mourning of Queen Elizabeth II and will be played on Tuesday November 8. Reports north of the border have already suggested that a rearrangement of fixtures in Scotland is ‘likely’.

Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R) arrive at a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Station Square, the Victoria & Albert Halls, in Ballater, on October 11, 2022. (Photo by Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)