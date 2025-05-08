Sheffield parking: City Council 'no plans' to introduce higher parking charges for SUVs

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 8th May 2025, 07:05 BST
Sheffield City Council says it has no plans to hike parking charges for SUVs as campaign groups call for curbs on oversize cars.

The authority said it was aware of other councils considering the proposal and it would be reviewing its policies in a Parking Plan later this year, set to be considered by councillors on the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee.

Cardiff, Bristol, Oxford and Haringey in north London are looking into the option of charging larger vehicles more, according to the BBC.

Big cars won't face higher parking charges, Sheffield City Council says.Big cars won't face higher parking charges, Sheffield City Council says.
Concerns include larger vehicles burning more fuel, taking up more space and causing more damage to roads.

Campaign group Clean Cities says Parisians voted to triple parking rates for cars weighing 1.6 tonnes or more in the inner city, leading to a two thirds reduction in SUVs using surface parking.

Clean Cities is part of the The SUV Alliance, comprising 14 environmental and transport groups, calling for local authorities to introduce higher parking charges for SUVs.

Oliver Lord, UK head of Clean Cities, said: “Our cities face a double whammy of more cars and bigger cars.

“Carspreading doesn’t just affect parking, these supersized cars increase danger, congestion and pollution on our streets. City leaders must act now and stop carspreading before it’s too late. Even car owners want to see change.”

Sheffield City Council makes millions annually from drivers including from the Clean Air Zone, parking and bus gates fines.

The authority is spending millions on cycle lanes, pedestrian routes and closing roads to vehicles through its Connecting Sheffield scheme.

