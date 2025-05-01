Busy Sheffield road to turn one-way as local safety scheme approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A busy road in Sheffield will be made one-way for all vehicles following the approval of a new road safety scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council’s Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee has given the green light to changes on Crookes Valley Road, aimed at improving safety for all road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one-way system will run from the junction with Harcourt Road to the junction with Oxford Street. The scheme was proposed in response to “a history of road injury collisions and also to provide road safety measures that will improve the area for walking and cycling”.

According to a council report, there were seven collisions on this stretch between 2019 and 2023. Five of these resulted in serious injuries, and two caused slight injuries. Among the serious incidents were three pedestrian collisions, one involving a cyclist, and another between vehicles. Notably, three pedestrian collisions occurred on the zebra crossing, and the cycle collision happened when a vehicle turned right from Crookes Valley Road onto Oxford Street. All but one of the incidents took place during daylight hours.

A busy road in Sheffield will be made one-way for all vehicles following the approval of a new road safety scheme.

The report states: “The Local Safety schemes programme is a citywide strategy to reduce actual (and the fear of) road traffic collisions, particularly focused on reducing killed and seriously injured (KSIs) casualties by implementing road safety engineering schemes at sites with the highest injury collision rates in the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the committee meeting, Councillor Ruth Mersereau welcomed the move. She said Crookes Valley Road “enables speeding and dangerous driving”, and raised the possibility of future improvements, such as widening the pavement or creating a separate cycle lane on the Ponderosa Park side. She also asked whether an additional crossing could be installed at the Mushroom Lane end.

In response, officers said future changes couldn’t be confirmed at this stage, but various options remain open. As for the proposed crossing, the location has been assessed and feedback will be shared with the councillor.

The proposal received unanimous support from councillors.