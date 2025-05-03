Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy commuter route in Sheffield will be reworked to add a one-way segregated cycle route as part of a sweeping plan for road changes.

Summerfield Street is a steep downhill route connecting the junction of Cemetery Road and Washington Road to Ecclesall Road, and forms part of a major artery to join the city’s ring road.

A segregated one-way cycle lane heading downhill will be created on Summerfield Street, between Cemetery Road and Ecclesall Road, as part of the sweeping 'Connected Sheffield: Nether Edge - City Centre' plans by the city council. | Sheffield City Council, Google Maps

The street also has two painted cycle lanes on either side of the single carriageway, and the junctions with Napier Street and Cemetery Road are notoriously difficult to use for motorists.

Now, the busy route is set to be reworked to create a segregated pink cycle lane - but, currently, only on one side, heading downhill.

It comes as part of the latest stage of the ‘Connecting Sheffield’ plan set out by the council with a focus on building cycle lanes between Nether Edge and the city centre.

It includes proposals for hundreds of metres of new segregated pink lanes connecting Wostenholm Road, off Sharrow Lane, all the way to St Mary’s Gate and Moore Street.

Changes to Summerfield Street under ‘Connection Sheffield’ plan

The scheme would see a one-way segregated cycle lane added to Summerfield Street while ‘nudging over’ the single carriageway.

The view down Summerfield Street from the junction with Cemetery Road. The street will be reworked to create a one-way segregated cycle lane heading down hill, and prevent cars from turning off Napier Street onto Summerfield Street. | Google Maps

A map of the planned changes to Summerfield Street. The map can be seen in full on the Connecting Sheffield webpage. | Sheffield City Council

As noted, there is currently no concrete plan to add a cycle lane in the opposite direction, heading uphill. Instead, the plans read: “It is the intention to provide a segregated route on the wast side of Summerfield Street for cyclists travelling south when funds allow.”

Meanwhile, the two junctions connected Summerfield to Cemetery Road, Washington Road and Napier Street will have their own cycle lanes added.

Napier Street, which bisects Summerfield Street and connects to both Hallamshire Court as well as the entrance to a nearby Waitrose, will no longer allow cars to join Summerfield Street - meaning cars can turn off Summerfield Street on Napier Street, but not the other way around.

The plans read: “The resulting reduction in traffic using Napier Street would create a safer, more attractive environment for on-street cycling.”

The slip road turning left from Cemetery Road onto Washington Road will also be removed.

Connecting Sheffield

The plans were laid out in an information leaflet sent to Nether Edge and Sharrow residents this week, as well as an update on the Connecting Sheffield website.

The papers do not say when works will begin, how much they are expected to cost, how long they would take or which stage would come first.

It also notes that the works will result in the loss of some trees for landscaping works as well as a handful of parking spaces on Washington Road.

“We will look to complete the route to Nether Edge in a future phase, as and when funding becomes available,” the leaflet reads.

“To build the new cycle route, we will need to remove a number of trees and other planting, but we will replace these in this and other areas.

“Our proposed designs keep losses to an absolute minimum, and we’ll replace any trees we need to remove with plants of a similar or higher standard.”

It comes following the creation of a controversial Dutch Roundabout for cyclists on West Bar, and the start of renovations on Pinstone Street to make pedestrianisation in the area permanent.