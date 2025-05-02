Connecting Sheffield: Crossing will replace St Mary's Gate underpass in sweeping Nether Edge cycle route plans
The next stage of the ‘Connecting Sheffield’ plan has been set out by the council with a focus on building cycle lanes between Nether Edge and the city centre.
It includes hundreds of metres of new segregated pink lanes from Wostenholm Road, off Sharrow Lane, all the way to St Mary’s Gate and Moore Street.
Several busy junctions will also be reworked with new crossings, lanes added and removed, and some roads closed to all traffic altogether.
Changes to St Mary’s Gate under ‘Connecting Sheffield’ plan
The most striking changes would be to St Mary’s Gate, at the junction with London Road.
An underpass there will be filled in and replaced with a level crossing and two-way cycle path leading off Cemetery Road.
This will also remove the left turn slip from St Mary’s Gate on to South Lane and replaced with traffic lights.
A cycle path will also be added to take cyclists out of the way of traffic on the northbound route of London Road.
New crossings will also be added to London Road, St Mary’s Gate, and South Lane.
Meanwhile, Young Street, which runs between South Lane and Moore Street along the former Wickes hardware store, will become a no-through road for vehicles.
Connecting Sheffield
The plans were laid out in an information leaflet sent to Nether Edge and Sharrow residents this week, as well as an update on the Connecting Sheffield website.
The papers do not say when works will begin, how much they are expected to cost, how long they would take or which stage would come first.
It also notes that the works will result in the loss of some trees for landscaping works as well as a handful of parking spaces on Washington Road.
“We will look to complete the route to Nether Edge in a future phase, as and when funding becomes available,” the leaflet reads.
“To build the new cycle route, we will need to remove a number of trees and other planting, but we will replace these in this and other areas.
“Our proposed designs keep losses to an absolute minimum, and we’ll replace any trees we need to remove with plants of a similar or higher standard.”
It comes following the creation of a controversial Dutch Roundabout for cyclists on West Bar, and the start of renovations on Pinstone Street to make pedestrianisation in the area permanent.
