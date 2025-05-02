Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An underpass for one of Sheffield’s busiest roads will disappear and be replaced with a level crossing in sweeping plans for more cycle lanes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next stage of the ‘Connecting Sheffield’ plan has been set out by the council with a focus on building cycle lanes between Nether Edge and the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It includes hundreds of metres of new segregated pink lanes from Wostenholm Road, off Sharrow Lane, all the way to St Mary’s Gate and Moore Street.

Several busy junctions will also be reworked with new crossings, lanes added and removed, and some roads closed to all traffic altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changes to St Mary’s Gate under ‘Connecting Sheffield’ plan

The most striking changes would be to St Mary’s Gate, at the junction with London Road.

An image of St Mary's Gate underpass coming off of Cemetery Road as it looks today. | Sheffield City Council

An artist's impression of the proposed changes to St Mary's Gate coming off of Cemetery Road. The removal of the underpass and the new level crossing is visible in the background. | Sheffield City Council

An underpass there will be filled in and replaced with a level crossing and two-way cycle path leading off Cemetery Road.

This will also remove the left turn slip from St Mary’s Gate on to South Lane and replaced with traffic lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cycle path will also be added to take cyclists out of the way of traffic on the northbound route of London Road.

New crossings will also be added to London Road, St Mary’s Gate, and South Lane.

Meanwhile, Young Street, which runs between South Lane and Moore Street along the former Wickes hardware store, will become a no-through road for vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A map of the changes proposed by Sheffield City Council for the 'Connecting Sheffield Nether Edge - City Centre' scheme. The plan can be seen in full on the proposal's web page. | Sheffield City Council.

Connecting Sheffield

The plans were laid out in an information leaflet sent to Nether Edge and Sharrow residents this week, as well as an update on the Connecting Sheffield website.

The papers do not say when works will begin, how much they are expected to cost, how long they would take or which stage would come first.

It also notes that the works will result in the loss of some trees for landscaping works as well as a handful of parking spaces on Washington Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will look to complete the route to Nether Edge in a future phase, as and when funding becomes available,” the leaflet reads.

“To build the new cycle route, we will need to remove a number of trees and other planting, but we will replace these in this and other areas.

“Our proposed designs keep losses to an absolute minimum, and we’ll replace any trees we need to remove with plants of a similar or higher standard.”

It comes following the creation of a controversial Dutch Roundabout for cyclists on West Bar, and the start of renovations on Pinstone Street to make pedestrianisation in the area permanent.